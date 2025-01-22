Release of Galaxy Leader Crew: A Sign of Hope Amidst Conflict

In a significant development, the crew of the Bahamas-flagged vessel Galaxy Leader, seized by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis over a year ago, has been freed. The release coincides with a newly established ceasefire in Gaza, reported Houthi-run Al Masirah TV on Wednesday.

The crew, comprising 25 individuals from countries including Bulgaria and Mexico, was transferred to Oman. This move is viewed as a gesture of support for the ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The ship, owned by Galaxy Maritime and chartered by Japan's Nippon Yusen, was taken to Hodeidah port in Houthi-controlled Yemen.

Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi remarked on their readiness to act if the Gaza ceasefire is threatened. U.N. Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg expressed hope that this event marks a pivot toward resolving broader maritime conflicts in the region, which have significantly affected global shipping routes over the past year.

(With inputs from agencies.)