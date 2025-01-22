Clash Over Land Dispute Escalates to Open Firing in Palghar
Seven individuals were arrested following a violent altercation over a land dispute in Palghar, Maharashtra. The confrontation saw shots fired and left seven men injured. Several victims suffered knife wounds. An investigation is underway, with an FIR being registered by local authorities.
Seven people were taken into custody on Wednesday after a violent dispute over land escalated in Palghar district, Maharashtra, with a member of one group allegedly opening fire on their rivals, leaving seven individuals hurt, officials reported.
The confrontation occurred around 3 pm at Bapane in Vasai taluka. Deputy Commissioner of Police Poornima Chowgule-Shringi revealed that the conflict stemmed from a previous day's attack involving weapons. As the police investigated the scene and gathered victim statements, tensions flared once again, leading to the alleged firing.
During the chaos, one victim sustained serious injuries from the gunfire, while six others were wounded. Some were also attacked with knives, Shringi added. Authorities promptly arrested the suspects involved, and the injured were hospitalized. An FIR is currently being registered with the local police.
(With inputs from agencies.)
