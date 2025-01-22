Left Menu

Clash Over Land Dispute Escalates to Open Firing in Palghar

Seven individuals were arrested following a violent altercation over a land dispute in Palghar, Maharashtra. The confrontation saw shots fired and left seven men injured. Several victims suffered knife wounds. An investigation is underway, with an FIR being registered by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:22 IST
Clash Over Land Dispute Escalates to Open Firing in Palghar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people were taken into custody on Wednesday after a violent dispute over land escalated in Palghar district, Maharashtra, with a member of one group allegedly opening fire on their rivals, leaving seven individuals hurt, officials reported.

The confrontation occurred around 3 pm at Bapane in Vasai taluka. Deputy Commissioner of Police Poornima Chowgule-Shringi revealed that the conflict stemmed from a previous day's attack involving weapons. As the police investigated the scene and gathered victim statements, tensions flared once again, leading to the alleged firing.

During the chaos, one victim sustained serious injuries from the gunfire, while six others were wounded. Some were also attacked with knives, Shringi added. Authorities promptly arrested the suspects involved, and the injured were hospitalized. An FIR is currently being registered with the local police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025