A 26-year-old man admitted to the murder of a mother and her two daughters north of London, using a crossbow and knife. Kyle Clifford, who pleaded guilty at Cambridge Crown Court, targeted his ex-girlfriend Louise Hunt, her sister Hannah, and their mother, Carol.

The victims, part of a well-known family linked to BBC commentator John Hunt, were found wounded and died at the scene despite police and paramedic efforts. Clifford was caught in Enfield following a self-inflicted crossbow injury.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has suggested reassessing crossbow laws amid increasing misuse in crimes, although no new regulations have emerged. Britain doesn't require licenses for crossbows, complicating public safety discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)