Tragedy Strikes: Knife Attack at Nagano Station

A knife attack outside Nagano's train station in central Japan claimed the life of a 49-year-old man and injured two others on Wednesday night. Authorities are currently searching for the suspect, who fled the scene.

According to Nagano police, a 37-year-old man was wounded but remains conscious, while a 46-year-old woman suffered a head injury from falling during the incident. Eyewitnesses describe the suspect as an unfamiliar middle-aged man.

This violent act has sent shockwaves through Japan, known for its strict gun control laws and low crime rates. However, recent years have seen a rise in high-profile knife attacks and arson cases, especially in public transportation areas.

