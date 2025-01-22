Harmony Through Uniformity: Unpacking the Uniform Civil Code

A workshop focusing on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) took place at the Uttarakhand police headquarters on Wednesday. Representatives from various social organizations and senior police officers gathered to examine the legal and social implications of the UCC.

Deputy Inspector General of Police and Additional Secretary Home, Nivedita Kukreti, delivered a presentation that outlined the legal elements of the UCC. Topics covered included marriage, divorce, and the mandatory registration of live-in relationships, according to the state police media cell. Kukreti clarified the penal outcomes of non-compliance with these legal standards.

Communities actively engaged in discussions, raising inquiries concerning how the UCC would impact their social rights. Legal experts responded, emphasizing that the code aims to foster unity and equality among diverse religions and communities. The Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, announced plans for future workshops to further educate the public on the UCC and dispel any doubts.

