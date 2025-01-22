Left Menu

Harmony Through Uniformity: Unpacking the Uniform Civil Code

A workshop on the Uniform Civil Code was conducted at Uttarakhand police headquarters. Various social and police officials discussed the code's legal aspects. These include marriage, divorce, and live-in relationships. The workshop emphasized the importance of unifying social rights across all communities and stressed education and awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:55 IST
A workshop focusing on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) took place at the Uttarakhand police headquarters on Wednesday. Representatives from various social organizations and senior police officers gathered to examine the legal and social implications of the UCC.

Deputy Inspector General of Police and Additional Secretary Home, Nivedita Kukreti, delivered a presentation that outlined the legal elements of the UCC. Topics covered included marriage, divorce, and the mandatory registration of live-in relationships, according to the state police media cell. Kukreti clarified the penal outcomes of non-compliance with these legal standards.

Communities actively engaged in discussions, raising inquiries concerning how the UCC would impact their social rights. Legal experts responded, emphasizing that the code aims to foster unity and equality among diverse religions and communities. The Director General of Police, Deepam Seth, announced plans for future workshops to further educate the public on the UCC and dispel any doubts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

