Executive Order Halts Refugee Admissions: Afghan Families Stuck in Limbo

The recent executive order by U.S. President Donald Trump to suspend refugee admissions has deepened fears among Afghan Americans about the safety of their relatives back home. Among those worried is a soldier from the 82nd Airborne Division, who fears his sister might fall victim to Taliban kidnappings or be forced into marriage.

According to Shawn VanDiver from the #AfghanEvac coalition, around 200 Afghan families tied to active-duty U.S. military personnel approved for U.S. resettlement are being removed from scheduled flights due to the order. The State Department's move to implement the suspension has left many Afghan families, including former government affiliates and those susceptible to Taliban retaliation, in jeopardy.

The Taliban formally announced an amnesty, denying acts of revenge, though reports of forced marriages persist. This executive action threatens vital resettlement programs for Afghans and Iraqis who aided U.S efforts, increasing anxiety levels as families, once hopeful of relocation, confront an uncertain future.

