Troop Surge: U.S. Military Bolsters Presence at Mexico Border

The U.S. is sending 1,000 more active-duty troops to the Mexico border days after President Trump's executive order. This move follows similar deployments by former President Biden. The decision on further actions, including using the Insurrection Act, is pending advice from defense authorities.

Updated: 22-01-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is increasing its military presence on the Mexico border by dispatching approximately 1,000 more active-duty soldiers, following an immigration-related executive order signed by President Donald Trump. An anonymous official confirmed the deployment but did not specify timing details.

This new deployment will add to the existing force of about 2,200 active-duty personnel and numerous National Guard members already stationed at the border. Similar troop deployments have occurred in the past under both the Trump and Biden administrations.

This move follows Trump's executive order issued on January 20, which tasked the Pentagon with achieving complete control over the southern border. Additionally, officials are evaluating whether measures like invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807, which permits military intervention during domestic unrest, might be necessary. The act last came into play during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

