Left Menu

Mystery of Missing Navy Officer Deepens

Sourav Kumar Patra, a junior-level Navy officer, has been missing since January 19 after leaving his hometown Berhampur in Odisha to rejoin duty in Kochi. His last known location was Ichchapuram. The family has filed a missing complaint, and authorities are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:14 IST
Mystery of Missing Navy Officer Deepens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sourav Kumar Patra, a 26-year-old junior Navy officer, has been reported missing since January 19 after leaving his hometown Berhampur, Odisha, en route to his duty post in Kochi. His family has expressed urgent concerns regarding his whereabouts.

Patra, who joined the Indian Navy in 2019, left early morning for Visakhapatnam, intending to catch a flight to Kochi. His mobile phone has remained unreachable since then, a detail that has heightened the family's worry.

The Berhampur Town Police Station registered a missing complaint and commenced an investigation, which revealed his last known mobile location at Ichchapuram. Authorities continue to probe the case, ensuring a coordinated effort to locate him promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025