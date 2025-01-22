Mystery of Missing Navy Officer Deepens
Sourav Kumar Patra, a junior-level Navy officer, has been missing since January 19 after leaving his hometown Berhampur in Odisha to rejoin duty in Kochi. His last known location was Ichchapuram. The family has filed a missing complaint, and authorities are investigating.
Sourav Kumar Patra, a 26-year-old junior Navy officer, has been reported missing since January 19 after leaving his hometown Berhampur, Odisha, en route to his duty post in Kochi. His family has expressed urgent concerns regarding his whereabouts.
Patra, who joined the Indian Navy in 2019, left early morning for Visakhapatnam, intending to catch a flight to Kochi. His mobile phone has remained unreachable since then, a detail that has heightened the family's worry.
The Berhampur Town Police Station registered a missing complaint and commenced an investigation, which revealed his last known mobile location at Ichchapuram. Authorities continue to probe the case, ensuring a coordinated effort to locate him promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
