Left Menu

Google Wins UK Court Ruling Against Russian Judgments

Google successfully obtained a permanent anti-enforcement injunction from London's High Court to block the enforcement of Russian judgments. The case involved huge fines against Google and YouTube accounts, driven by disputes initiated by Russian media channels. Google hailed the ruling as a validation of its policies and operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:35 IST
Google Wins UK Court Ruling Against Russian Judgments

In a significant legal victory, Google secured a permanent injunction from London's High Court on Wednesday, protecting it from the enforcement of Russian rulings linked to the U.S. tech giant's closure of accounts on Google and YouTube platforms. Judge Andrew Henshaw approved the injunction on the basis that disputes should be settled in English courts, not Russian jurisdiction.

The case arose when Tsargrad TV, a Russian Christian Orthodox channel owned by sanctioned businessman Konstantin Malofeev, sued Google in 2022. The lawsuit, echoed later by RT and Spas TV, led to enormous judgments against Google, described as penalties growing 'astreinte' in nature—escalating drastically over time if unpaid.

The High Court's decision prevents these Russian judgments from being enforced in multiple countries and serves as a legal backing for Google's stance against hefty and escalating fines. Google reaffirmed its stand on international sanctions and content policies, having restricted Russian monetisation strategies since March 2022 amid geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025