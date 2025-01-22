Google Wins UK Court Ruling Against Russian Judgments

In a significant legal victory, Google secured a permanent injunction from London's High Court on Wednesday, protecting it from the enforcement of Russian rulings linked to the U.S. tech giant's closure of accounts on Google and YouTube platforms. Judge Andrew Henshaw approved the injunction on the basis that disputes should be settled in English courts, not Russian jurisdiction.

The case arose when Tsargrad TV, a Russian Christian Orthodox channel owned by sanctioned businessman Konstantin Malofeev, sued Google in 2022. The lawsuit, echoed later by RT and Spas TV, led to enormous judgments against Google, described as penalties growing 'astreinte' in nature—escalating drastically over time if unpaid.

The High Court's decision prevents these Russian judgments from being enforced in multiple countries and serves as a legal backing for Google's stance against hefty and escalating fines. Google reaffirmed its stand on international sanctions and content policies, having restricted Russian monetisation strategies since March 2022 amid geopolitical tensions.

