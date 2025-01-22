Google Wins UK Court Ruling Against Russian Judgments
Google successfully obtained a permanent anti-enforcement injunction from London's High Court to block the enforcement of Russian judgments. The case involved huge fines against Google and YouTube accounts, driven by disputes initiated by Russian media channels. Google hailed the ruling as a validation of its policies and operations.
In a significant legal victory, Google secured a permanent injunction from London's High Court on Wednesday, protecting it from the enforcement of Russian rulings linked to the U.S. tech giant's closure of accounts on Google and YouTube platforms. Judge Andrew Henshaw approved the injunction on the basis that disputes should be settled in English courts, not Russian jurisdiction.
The case arose when Tsargrad TV, a Russian Christian Orthodox channel owned by sanctioned businessman Konstantin Malofeev, sued Google in 2022. The lawsuit, echoed later by RT and Spas TV, led to enormous judgments against Google, described as penalties growing 'astreinte' in nature—escalating drastically over time if unpaid.
The High Court's decision prevents these Russian judgments from being enforced in multiple countries and serves as a legal backing for Google's stance against hefty and escalating fines. Google reaffirmed its stand on international sanctions and content policies, having restricted Russian monetisation strategies since March 2022 amid geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- High Court
- Russia
- YouTube
- legal
- injunction
- judgments
- sanctions
- technology
- litigation
ALSO READ
Revenue Crackdown: Legal Action Against Major Defaulters in Dehradun
Malayalam Actress Maala Parvathi Takes Legal Action Against Online Harassment
Barcelona Triumphs in Legal Battle to Register Olmo and Victor
MVA's Legal Battle: Allegations of Electoral Fraud Surface
Contentious Blockade: Nippon Steel Faces Legal Battle in U.S.