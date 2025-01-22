Left Menu

DP World and Anglo American Set Sights on Expanding in Peru

Dubai's DP World and Anglo American are considering expanding their operations in Peru. DP World may invest $1 billion to enhance its port infrastructure, aiming to boost exports and employment. Anglo American is also looking to increase its investment in Quellaveco copper project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 23:45 IST
DP World and Anglo American Set Sights on Expanding in Peru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai-based DP World and leading global miner Anglo American are gearing up to broaden their presence in Peru, according to statements from the Peruvian government on Wednesday. DP World has signaled potential investments amounting to $1 billion.

This substantial injection of funds is earmarked for the expansion of Peru's port infrastructure, an initiative that aims to elevate the country's status as a regional logistics hub, bolster agro-exports, and provide more employment opportunities. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of DP World, announced this development following a meeting with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In parallel, Anglo American has shown interest in amplifying its investment in the Quellaveco copper project, a move communicated during a separate discussion with Boluarte. While immediate comments from DP World's Lima and Dubai offices, as well as Anglo American's spokesperson, were unavailable, the government's announcements underline a growing trend of foreign investment in Peru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025