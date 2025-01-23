Diplomatic Dialogue: Turkey-US Talks

Hakan Fidan, Turkish Foreign Minister, and Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, engaged in a discussion to underscore the importance of bilateral cooperation on regional concerns, as per a Turkish foreign ministry source on Wednesday.

The dialogue emphasized that the partnership between Turkey and the United States needs to rest on the pillars of mutual respect and trust, essential for allied relationships.

This conversation marks a crucial step in enhancing diplomatic relations and ensuring strategic coordination between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)