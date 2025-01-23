Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Turkey-US Talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the significance of Turkey-U.S. collaboration on regional issues during a phone conversation. They highlighted that relations should be founded on mutual respect and trust between the allied nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 23-01-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 00:08 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Turkey-US Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Hakan Fidan, Turkish Foreign Minister, and Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, engaged in a discussion to underscore the importance of bilateral cooperation on regional concerns, as per a Turkish foreign ministry source on Wednesday.

The dialogue emphasized that the partnership between Turkey and the United States needs to rest on the pillars of mutual respect and trust, essential for allied relationships.

This conversation marks a crucial step in enhancing diplomatic relations and ensuring strategic coordination between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025