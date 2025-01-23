U.S. Military Surge at Southern Border Amid Immigration Executive Order

The United States military is set to bolster its presence at the Mexican border with the deployment of 1,500 additional active-duty troops. This decision follows closely on the heels of President Donald Trump's recent executive order aimed at tightening immigration controls. An unnamed U.S. official confirmed the troop surge, yet withheld specifics regarding their deployment timeframe.

These forces would add to the existing 2,200 active-duty personnel and numerous National Guard members already stationed at the border. This action echoes a similar strategic military deployment ordered during Trump's first stint in office, driven by former President's stance on immigration as a national emergency.

President Trump's latest directive has also ordered comprehensive reviews by the Defense and Homeland Security departments, considering further measures, including potentially invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807. Meanwhile, the Coast Guard has announced increased patrols along strategic coastal areas to deter potential mass maritime migrations from regions like Haiti and Cuba.

