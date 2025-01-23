U.S. Military Bolsters Border Security Amid intensified Immigration Policies
The U.S. military is preparing to deploy an additional 1,500 active-duty troops to the border with Mexico, complementing existing forces. President Trump's executive order mandates military assistance in immigration control, with the possibility of further actions under the Insurrection Act of 1807.
The United States military is preparing to dispatch approximately 1,500 additional active-duty troops to the Mexican border, following a recent executive order by President Donald Trump, U.S. officials announced on Wednesday. This deployment adds to the already present 2,200 active-duty and thousands of National Guard troops at the border.
President Trump, during his first term, directed 5,200 troops for border security, while former President Joe Biden also sent active-duty forces. An official, preferring anonymity, indicated that this might be just the first phase, with potential troop increases on the horizon.
The official further noted that military aircraft could be used for deporting migrants, although this has yet to receive approval. Trump's executive order from January 20 directs the Pentagon towards achieving 'complete operational control' over the southern border, with potential recommendations for invoking the Insurrection Act of 1807 for further measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
