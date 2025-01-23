US News Briefs: Kennedy, Immigration, Troops, and More

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., poised to be President Trump's pick for U.S. Health and Human Services, may keep fees from past Merck lawsuits if confirmed, shaking the pharmaceutical sector as public concerns rise over his stance on vaccines.

In an escalated crackdown on immigration, President Trump has ordered probes into officials resisting enforcement, with U.S. prosecutors now tasked to investigate and possibly prosecute such dissent.

The U.S. military is further bolstering border security with 1,500 additional troops, immediately following Trump's immigration order, adding to the already significant military presence set since his inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)