Navigating Legal Pathways: India-US Immigration Dynamics

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has reiterated India's stance on legal mobility, underscoring the nation's willingness to facilitate the return of undocumented Indians from the U.S. During a statement, he noted that verification processes are still underway, leaving exact numbers of those eligible for deportation undetermined.

Jaishankar emphasized India's support for lawful migration as a means to empower Indian talents globally but condemned illegal migration, citing its negative implications. He assured that if individuals are confirmed as Indian citizens, the country stands ready to accept them back.

Commenting on reports of collaboration with the U.S. on deporting undocumented Indians, Jaishankar stressed the ongoing dialogue with American counterparts, advocating for efficient legal migration processes to benefit both nations. He highlighted the excessive visa waiting periods as a barrier in fostering strong bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)