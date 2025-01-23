South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Diplomatic Ties Amid North Korea Discussions
South Korea's foreign minister, Cho Tae-yul, and U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, committed to ongoing cooperation on North Korea and forming a trilateral alliance with Japan. During their initial phone conversation, they planned a future meeting in Washington, indicating stronger diplomatic ties and regional collaboration.
- South Korea
In a strategic move to bolster regional diplomacy, South Korea's Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul held a telephone conversation with the new U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, on Thursday.
Both officials agreed to intensify their cooperation regarding North Korea and jointly develop a trilateral partnership including Japan, as confirmed by Seoul's foreign ministry.
Setting the stage for face-to-face discussions, Rubio extended an invitation for Cho to visit Washington. Both parties are aiming to meet at their earliest convenience, according to a statement released by the ministry.
