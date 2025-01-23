Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogues: US-Indonesia Talks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in discussions with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono focusing on trade, maritime security, and stability in the South China Sea. The talks also highlighted Indonesia's role in Middle East peace and reconstruction efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:27 IST
In a strategic meeting held this Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio engaged in meaningful discussions with Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, according to the U.S. State Department.

The high-level talks addressed crucial issues such as trade relations, maritime security in the South China Sea, and the broader theme of peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

Additionally, Rubio applauded Indonesia's commitment to participate in Middle East peace initiatives and post-conflict reconstruction, signaling a strengthening of diplomatic ties.

