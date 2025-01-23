Trump's Justice Department: Civil Rights Under Siege

A sweeping change in civil rights policy looms under President Donald Trump's newly appointed Justice Department leaders, with a freeze on litigation and reconsideration of police reform deals underway, according to memos obtained by The Associated Press.

The Civil Rights Division attorneys have been instructed to cease any filing of fresh legal actions until further notice, while leadership reviews recent settlements initiated by the Biden administration.

This pivot in policy is attributed to Trump's influence in reshaping department priorities, potentially unraveling critical agreements in Louisville and Minneapolis seeking to address systemic police violations.

