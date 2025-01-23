Singapore's Largest Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled

Wang Junjie, a naturalised Singaporean, was charged on Thursday for his alleged role in helping foreigners forge documents and falsify accounts. This was part of a staggering S$3 billion ($2.24 billion) money laundering ring, marking one of Singapore's largest financial scandals.

Forty-two-year-old Wang Junjie now faces 15 charges, becoming the latest to be implicated in the case. His involvement follows the arrests of two former bankers in August 2023. When approached, Wang's legal representative declined to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings.

The case took a significant turn last year when ten foreigners were nabbed during simultaneous raids, shocking the financial hub due to the staggering sums, luxury goods, and properties involved. Each of those arrested served jail terms ranging from 13 to 17 months and were subsequently deported and banned from returning to Singapore. Consequently, the case has spurred policy reforms aimed at simplifying the prosecution of money laundering offenses in the city-state.

