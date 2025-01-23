Tragic Incident: Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Kosi Kalan
A three-year-old boy named Sofiyan was tragically mauled to death by stray dogs while playing outside his house in Kosi Kalan. Witnesses informed his family, who attempted to rescue him. Although rushed to the hospital, Sofiyan succumbed to his severe injuries. The incident has prompted calls for municipal action.
In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy, Sofiyan, was mauled to death by stray dogs in Kosi Kalan, according to local police. The attack occurred around 3 PM Wednesday while the boy was playing outside his home.
Circle Officer Ashish Sharma stated that six stray dogs surrounded, attacked, and dragged the boy, leaving him severely injured. Despite the efforts of other children who alerted his family, the boy succumbed to his injuries.
The death has prompted the local municipal administration to take action. They have urged the implementation of measures to control the stray dog population and prevent future tragedies in the town.
