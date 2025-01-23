Tragic Incident: Boy Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Kosi Kalan

In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy, Sofiyan, was mauled to death by stray dogs in Kosi Kalan, according to local police. The attack occurred around 3 PM Wednesday while the boy was playing outside his home.

Circle Officer Ashish Sharma stated that six stray dogs surrounded, attacked, and dragged the boy, leaving him severely injured. Despite the efforts of other children who alerted his family, the boy succumbed to his injuries.

The death has prompted the local municipal administration to take action. They have urged the implementation of measures to control the stray dog population and prevent future tragedies in the town.

(With inputs from agencies.)