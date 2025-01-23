Cracking Down on a Cyber Deception: Impostor ADGP Facebook Account Sparks Investigation

A fake Facebook account impersonating Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Anand Jain has triggered an investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The police have committed to pursuing strict legal action against those responsible for the creation of the fraudulent account.

The scam account, featuring a profile picture of the ADGP and a false claim of association with the 'Department of Jammu & Kashmir ADGP, Director, Fire & Emergency Services, J&K,' aims to mislead the public. Authorities have warned citizens to be cautious of messages, friend requests, or solicitations from such profiles, highlighting the potential for financial loss and emotional stress.

Ensuring that this incident is treated with the utmost seriousness, the police have initiated legal proceedings and are conducting a comprehensive investigation. The public is urged to engage only with verified social media accounts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police for reliable information and to report suspicious activities without delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)