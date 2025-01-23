Left Menu

Iran's Missile Ambitions: Chinese Chemical Shipments Under Scrutiny

Two Iranian cargo ships are reportedly transporting missile propellant ingredients from China to Iran, potentially subjecting Chinese entities to U.S. sanctions. The Golbon and Jairan vessels are expected to carry sodium perchlorate, crucial for missile fuel, targeting delivery to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 14:17 IST
Iran's Missile Ambitions: Chinese Chemical Shipments Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent reports have raised concerns about two Iranian vessels transporting critical components for missile propellant from China. Intelligence from Western security officials revealed that the ships, already under U.S. sanctions, are carrying over 1,000 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, vital for manufacturing solid propellant.

This revelation has put the Chinese entities involved at risk of U.S. sanctions, given America's stance against curbing Iran's weapons programs. Chinese authorities, however, claim adherence to export control laws and condemn unilateral sanctions.

As the Golbon and Jairan make their journey to Iran, questions about regional security and international compliance continue to loom, with potential implications for Chinese-Iranian diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025