Iran's Missile Ambitions: Chinese Chemical Shipments Under Scrutiny

Recent reports have raised concerns about two Iranian vessels transporting critical components for missile propellant from China. Intelligence from Western security officials revealed that the ships, already under U.S. sanctions, are carrying over 1,000 tonnes of sodium perchlorate, vital for manufacturing solid propellant.

This revelation has put the Chinese entities involved at risk of U.S. sanctions, given America's stance against curbing Iran's weapons programs. Chinese authorities, however, claim adherence to export control laws and condemn unilateral sanctions.

As the Golbon and Jairan make their journey to Iran, questions about regional security and international compliance continue to loom, with potential implications for Chinese-Iranian diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)