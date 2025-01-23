Raiffeisen's Russian Roulette: Banking Amid Political Tensions

The Kremlin has issued a stark warning, stating that unfriendly actions against Russia will not go unanswered. This comes as concerns rise about the fate of Austrian bank Raiffeisen's assets in the region, following a Russian court's order to pay 2 billion euros in damages over a failed deal.

Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), as the largest Western bank still operating in Russia, faces increasing challenges. With about 6 billion euros tied up in Russian operations, the bank is caught between complying with Russian regulations and adhering to pressures from Western regulators to reduce its exposure.

The court case, stemming from a dispute involving Russian investment firm Rasperia, builder Strabag, and Raiffeisen's Russian arm, underscores the high stakes for Western financial institutions navigating business in Russia amidst diplomatic frictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)