Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced to Jail in Cheque Bounce Case
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been sentenced to three months in prison due to a cheque bounce case. A non-bailable warrant for his arrest has been issued as he was absent in court. Varma was ordered to pay Rs 3,72,219 in compensation to the complainant within three months.
In a significant development, the court in Andheri has sentenced filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to three months imprisonment following his conviction in a cheque bounce case.
The judicial decision came from Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Y P Pujari, who found Varma guilty under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The filmmaker has been ordered to compensate the complainant with Rs 3,72,219 within a three-month window.
As Varma was not present in court during the ruling, a standing non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against him. The case traces back to a complaint against Varma's firm registered in 2018, with him having earlier secured bail in 2022 with a cash security of Rs 5,000.
