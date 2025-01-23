Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced to Jail in Cheque Bounce Case

In a significant development, the court in Andheri has sentenced filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to three months imprisonment following his conviction in a cheque bounce case.

The judicial decision came from Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Y P Pujari, who found Varma guilty under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The filmmaker has been ordered to compensate the complainant with Rs 3,72,219 within a three-month window.

As Varma was not present in court during the ruling, a standing non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against him. The case traces back to a complaint against Varma's firm registered in 2018, with him having earlier secured bail in 2022 with a cash security of Rs 5,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)