Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma Sentenced to Jail in Cheque Bounce Case

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been sentenced to three months in prison due to a cheque bounce case. A non-bailable warrant for his arrest has been issued as he was absent in court. Varma was ordered to pay Rs 3,72,219 in compensation to the complainant within three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the court in Andheri has sentenced filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma to three months imprisonment following his conviction in a cheque bounce case.

The judicial decision came from Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Y P Pujari, who found Varma guilty under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The filmmaker has been ordered to compensate the complainant with Rs 3,72,219 within a three-month window.

As Varma was not present in court during the ruling, a standing non-bailable arrest warrant has been issued against him. The case traces back to a complaint against Varma's firm registered in 2018, with him having earlier secured bail in 2022 with a cash security of Rs 5,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

