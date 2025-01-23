Former MLA Subhash Pasi Arrested in Fraud Case

In a significant development, former MLA Subhash Pasi has been apprehended by Hardoi police on accusations of fraud and involvement in gang activities, officials announced on Thursday. The arrest, executed by Dehat Kotwali police, pertains to allegations of deceiving Ruchi Goyal, sister of Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal, and another person.

The case traces back to a complaint filed on October 10, 2023, by Prakash Chandra Gupta from Railwayganj, Hardoi. Gupta accuses Pasi, originating from Ghazipur but residing in Mumbai, of offering a Mumbai flat for Rs 2.5 crore. Gupta, mediated by acquaintance Akshay Agarwal, facilitated an introduction between Pasi and Ruchi Goyal, who issued a Rs 49 lakh cheque.

However, after withdrawing the amount, the promised flat was never transferred, and Gupta received forged property documents. Parallelly, Akshay Agarwal accused the couple of another Rs 49 lakh fraud. Police investigations confirmed both scams, resulting in chargesheets. Subhash Pasi, previously a Samajwadi Party MLA from Saidpur, Ghazipur, who later joined BJP, is to be presented in court after arrest in Mumbai.

