Crackdown on Corruption: ACB Targets Senior Jaipur Transport Officer

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched a significant raid on Thursday targeting a senior transport officer in Jaipur amid allegations of corruption.

Raids spanned various cities in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, involving over five teams, focusing on Assistant RTO Sanjay Sharma's premises, following complaints related to undue assets.

Additional SP, ACB Ajmer, Bhagchand Meena, affirmed that ongoing investigations target 10 locations including Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Moradabad, with thorough searches extending to Sharma's associates and native village.

