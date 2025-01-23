Left Menu

Crackdown on Corruption: ACB Targets Senior Jaipur Transport Officer

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh targeting Sanjay Sharma, a senior transport officer in Jaipur, over corruption allegations. The operation involved multiple teams searching Sharma's premises and related locations after complaints of disproportionate assets. Investigations are ongoing at various sites linked to Sharma.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched a significant raid on Thursday targeting a senior transport officer in Jaipur amid allegations of corruption.

Raids spanned various cities in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, involving over five teams, focusing on Assistant RTO Sanjay Sharma's premises, following complaints related to undue assets.

Additional SP, ACB Ajmer, Bhagchand Meena, affirmed that ongoing investigations target 10 locations including Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Moradabad, with thorough searches extending to Sharma's associates and native village.

