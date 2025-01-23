Left Menu

Teen Sentenced for Dance Event Murders Amid Shouts and Interruptions

Axel Rudakubana, 18, was sentenced for the murder of three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed event in Southport, admitting guilt in a crime that led to national riots. Interrupting his sentencing, he claimed illness and faced additional charges, including attempted murder and possession of harmful substances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:43 IST
Teen Sentenced for Dance Event Murders Amid Shouts and Interruptions
Teenager
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a dramatic court appearance at Liverpool Crown Court, Axel Rudakubana, an 18-year-old teenager, was sentenced for the chilling murder of three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport last July. His sentencing was marked by multiple interruptions as Rudakubana shouted that he was unwell, leading to his removal from the dock.

Rudakubana's case has rattled communities, as he also pleaded guilty to ten counts of attempted murder, alongside charges of producing the lethal poison ricin and possessing an al Qaeda training manual. Despite his claims of chest pains, Judge Julian Goose chose not to adjourn the proceedings.

Prosecutor Deena Heer detailed the grisly events, emphasizing Rudakubana's lack of political or religious motivation, describing his actions as a calculated attempt to inflict maximum fear and outrage by targeting the young and vulnerable. In a shocking police statement, Rudakubana expressed satisfaction with his heinous acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025