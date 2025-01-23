Left Menu

Afghan National Sentenced for Illegal Stay in India

An Afghanistan national, Habibullah Prang, has been sentenced to 11 months in prison for illegally residing in India since 2007. Convicted under multiple laws, Prang obtained false identification documents. The court has ordered his deportation post-sentence unless required for other legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:20 IST
Afghan National Sentenced for Illegal Stay in India
  • Country:
  • India

An Afghanistan national, identified as Habibullah Prang, has been sentenced to 11 months in jail by an Indian court for illegal residency in the country.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Esplanade Court, KS Zanwar, found Prang guilty under the Indian Penal Code, Passports Act, and Foreigners Act. The official order is yet to be released.

Authorities arrested Prang on February 22 last year and discovered he had been living illegally in Mumbai since 2007, using forged documents to obtain a PAN card and driving license under the alias Zaheer Ali Khan. The court has directed the prosecution to initiate deportation proceedings after Prang serves his sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025