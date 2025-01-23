Afghan National Sentenced for Illegal Stay in India

An Afghanistan national, identified as Habibullah Prang, has been sentenced to 11 months in jail by an Indian court for illegal residency in the country.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Esplanade Court, KS Zanwar, found Prang guilty under the Indian Penal Code, Passports Act, and Foreigners Act. The official order is yet to be released.

Authorities arrested Prang on February 22 last year and discovered he had been living illegally in Mumbai since 2007, using forged documents to obtain a PAN card and driving license under the alias Zaheer Ali Khan. The court has directed the prosecution to initiate deportation proceedings after Prang serves his sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)