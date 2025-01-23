Arrest in School Assault Case: 13-Year-Old Victim and Principal Threatened
A 28-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a 13-year-old schoolgirl and threatening her principal in Birampur. The incident occurred during lunchtime near the school gate. After the principal's complaint, police arrested the accused and defused tensions between supporters of both parties. Legal actions continue.
A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old student and intimidating her school principal, announced police on Thursday.
Inspector-in-Charge Arvind Kumar Gupta reported that the incident took place at a government school in Birampur, under the jurisdiction of Suriyawan police station.
During lunchtime on Wednesday, the accused, identified as 28-year-old Raju Saroj, confronted the Class 8 student near the school gate. When the student attempted to report the interaction to the principal, Saroj followed, assaulted her, and threatened the principal. Saroj fled after teachers and students gathered, but was later apprehended following the principal's complaint. The police have calmed tensions between factions supporting both the victim and Saroj. Legal proceedings are underway.
