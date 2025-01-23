Germany's Push to Deport Criminals to Afghanistan

Germany is intensifying efforts to deport criminals to Afghanistan, according to Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. Speaking in Berlin, Faeser emphasized the nation's unique stance in Europe following an arrest of a suspect in a deadly knife attack.

The arrested Afghan asylum seeker has spotlighted issues within the existing asylum system, with Faeser noting Germany's role as the only European country to deport serious offenders to Afghanistan since Taliban control.

Faeser criticized the EU's Dublin rules, which require asylum processing in the entry country, labeling the system ineffective. This was underscored by a recent asylum case in southern Germany where the suspect entered via Bulgaria.

(With inputs from agencies.)