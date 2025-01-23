Left Menu

Germany's Push to Deport Criminals to Afghanistan

Germany is focusing on deporting more criminals to Afghanistan, with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser highlighting recent actions after a deadly attack by an Afghan asylum seeker. Faeser also criticized the EU's Dublin rules, stating they are ineffective, especially highlighted by a recent case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:50 IST
Germany's Push to Deport Criminals to Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is intensifying efforts to deport criminals to Afghanistan, according to Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. Speaking in Berlin, Faeser emphasized the nation's unique stance in Europe following an arrest of a suspect in a deadly knife attack.

The arrested Afghan asylum seeker has spotlighted issues within the existing asylum system, with Faeser noting Germany's role as the only European country to deport serious offenders to Afghanistan since Taliban control.

Faeser criticized the EU's Dublin rules, which require asylum processing in the entry country, labeling the system ineffective. This was underscored by a recent asylum case in southern Germany where the suspect entered via Bulgaria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025