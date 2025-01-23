Water Woes: Brewery Controversy in Palakkad Sparks Debate

A brewing controversy is unfolding in Kerala's Palakkad district over the state government's decision to permit a brewery plant in an area suffering from water scarcity. The CPI, a key ally of the ruling CPI(M), voiced its stance, emphasizing that development must not infringe on the community's drinking water rights.

Speaking to reporters, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam clarified the party's position, stating that while development is necessary, it cannot come at the expense of essential resources like drinking water. His remarks followed questions regarding the CPI's perspective on the government's approval granted to a private company.

The opposition, led by the Congress-led UDF, accuses the government of large-scale irregularities in granting permission to Oasis Commercial Pvt Ltd for setting up the brewery. They argue that the facility's daily water requirement could immensely strain the already water-stressed Elappully village.

