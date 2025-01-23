Left Menu

Conflict in Northern Syria: A Brewing Humanitarian Crisis

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein expressed concerns over Turkey's potential attack on Kurdish forces in northern Syria, warning it could escalate into a humanitarian crisis with an influx of refugees into Iraq. Hussein also mentioned Iraq's willingness to mediate between the U.S. and Iran if requested.

Updated: 23-01-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:52 IST
Conflict in Northern Syria: A Brewing Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has raised alarms over the potential for Turkey's military action against Kurdish forces in northern Syria. He warns this could lead to severe humanitarian consequences, including a surge of refugees pouring into neighboring Iraq.

Hussein articulated this concern during the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighting the possible destabilization of an already volatile regional situation. The minister emphasized that such military escalations could exacerbate instability, affecting the Middle East's geopolitical landscape.

Furthermore, Hussein revealed Iraq's readiness to step in as a mediator between the new U.S. administration and Iran should such a role be deemed necessary, reflecting Iraq's ongoing commitment to promoting peace and dialogue in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

