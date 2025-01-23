Cyber Fraudster Bablu Kumar Mahato Nabbed: The Downfall of a Deceptive Nephew in Distress

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a cunning 24-year-old cyber fraudster, identified as Bablu Kumar Mahato, accused of defrauding a man of Rs 1.3 lakh. Mahato was nabbed in Noida after impersonating a relative in a fraudulent scheme.

The deception unfolded when victim Ankit Vashist's father received a call from an individual claiming to be his nephew, urging the transfer of Rs 5 to 6 lakh into an Indian Post Payments Bank account, citing technical issues. Convinced by the feigned emergency, the victim transferred Rs 1.3 lakh but later realized it was a scam.

An FIR was promptly filed, and investigators, employing data analysis, tracked down Mahato. Upon his arrest, authorities retrieved five smartphones, 32 SIM cards, eight ATM cards, and fraudulent ID items. Mahato admitted to the crime, revealing a history of similar duplicitous acts, exploiting familial ties to swindle unsuspecting victims.

