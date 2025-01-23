Left Menu

BJP Leader Calls for Action on Fake Bangladeshi Citizenship Crisis

BJP's Kirit Somaiya claims over 1.5 lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants obtained fake documents for Indian citizenship in Maharashtra. He demands an investigation and accountability from officials. Amidst rising illegal immigration, many have applied using fake documents, prompting authorities to form a Special Investigation Team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:00 IST
BJP Leader Calls for Action on Fake Bangladeshi Citizenship Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant controversy has emerged in Maharashtra, with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya highlighting a major issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants fraudulently acquiring Indian citizenship. Somaiya claims that over 1.5 lakh such immigrants have secured fake documentation for citizenship, with an ongoing investigation into this malpractice.

Somaiya revealed that approximately two lakh Bangladeshi nationals are currently attempting to procure falsified documents, such as birth certificates, within the state. This issue gained attention following the arrest of a Bangladeshi national related to a high-profile knife attack, emphasizing the need for immediate policy action.

Calling for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene, Somaiya insists on a comprehensive review of citizenship certificates issued, especially in areas with reported irregularities. A Special Investigation Team has already initiated raids, with preliminary findings suggesting systematic forgery facilitated by local officials in specific regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025