BJP Leader Calls for Action on Fake Bangladeshi Citizenship Crisis
BJP's Kirit Somaiya claims over 1.5 lakh illegal Bangladeshi immigrants obtained fake documents for Indian citizenship in Maharashtra. He demands an investigation and accountability from officials. Amidst rising illegal immigration, many have applied using fake documents, prompting authorities to form a Special Investigation Team.
- Country:
- India
A significant controversy has emerged in Maharashtra, with BJP leader Kirit Somaiya highlighting a major issue of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants fraudulently acquiring Indian citizenship. Somaiya claims that over 1.5 lakh such immigrants have secured fake documentation for citizenship, with an ongoing investigation into this malpractice.
Somaiya revealed that approximately two lakh Bangladeshi nationals are currently attempting to procure falsified documents, such as birth certificates, within the state. This issue gained attention following the arrest of a Bangladeshi national related to a high-profile knife attack, emphasizing the need for immediate policy action.
Calling for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene, Somaiya insists on a comprehensive review of citizenship certificates issued, especially in areas with reported irregularities. A Special Investigation Team has already initiated raids, with preliminary findings suggesting systematic forgery facilitated by local officials in specific regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
