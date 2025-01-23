Left Menu

US Commitment to Afghan Refugee Resettlement Sparks Diplomatic Dialogue

Pakistan announced that the US is committed to resettling a significant number of Afghan refugees currently residing in Pakistan. This follows the US's suspension of the Refugee Admissions Programme. Pakistan reassures its continued policies towards Afghan refugees and emphasizes its ongoing diplomatic relations with the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:01 IST
US Commitment to Afghan Refugee Resettlement Sparks Diplomatic Dialogue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Pakistan
  • Pakistan

In a recent development, Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan revealed the United States' commitment to resettle a large number of Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan. This assurance comes amidst the US's temporary suspension of its Refugee Admissions Programme, which has been halted for at least three months since January 27.

Despite the suspension, Khan affirmed Pakistan's continuing policy towards Afghan refugees, ensuring no changes are on the horizon. An estimated 15,000 Afghans in Pakistan await US approval for resettlement. This initiative aims to aid those at risk under Taliban rule due to their affiliations with various agencies and groups.

Pakistan also reiterates its dedication to nurturing relations with the new US administration and addressing security concerns involving Afghan soil. Meanwhile, Pakistan dismissed allegations of supporting ISIS, while voicing opposition against recent Israeli military actions in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

