Ceasefire Strains: Israel's Slow Withdrawal Sparks Tensions

The Israeli government expressed concerns on Thursday over the slow implementation of a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, brokered by the U.S. and France. The agreement promised the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, but progress has been insufficient according to Israeli officials.

While acknowledging movements by the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers replacing Hezbollah forces, Israeli spokesman David Mencer emphasized that further efforts are necessary to adhere to the deal's 60-day timeline. The potential to extend this timeline remains unaddressed.

The situation is drawing diplomatic attention, with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun pushing for adherence to deadlines. Hezbollah warns that failure to meet the withdrawal deadline could lead to intensified conflict, urging national unity against Israeli presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)