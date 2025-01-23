Left Menu

Ceasefire Strains: Israel's Slow Withdrawal Sparks Tensions

Israel's delay in implementing a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah is causing tensions. Despite positive movements by the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers, Israel's withdrawal from southern Lebanon is not progressing quickly enough. The Lebanese government is urging timely withdrawal to ensure diplomatic success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:25 IST
Ceasefire Strains: Israel's Slow Withdrawal Sparks Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli government expressed concerns on Thursday over the slow implementation of a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, brokered by the U.S. and France. The agreement promised the withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, but progress has been insufficient according to Israeli officials.

While acknowledging movements by the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers replacing Hezbollah forces, Israeli spokesman David Mencer emphasized that further efforts are necessary to adhere to the deal's 60-day timeline. The potential to extend this timeline remains unaddressed.

The situation is drawing diplomatic attention, with Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun pushing for adherence to deadlines. Hezbollah warns that failure to meet the withdrawal deadline could lead to intensified conflict, urging national unity against Israeli presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025