Injustice Unchecked: Teen's Tragic Case Revealed
A woman and her paramour are accused of the rape of her 15-year-old daughter in Thane. The act was discovered by the victim, leading to threats and assault. A case was filed under the POCSO Act by the girl's father. No arrests have been made yet.
In a shocking revelation, a woman and her paramour have been booked for the rape of her 15-year-old daughter, according to Thane police sources.
The horrifying incident came to light on November 9, 2023, when the young victim discovered her mother, aged 38, in an inappropriate situation with her 30-year-old paramour. The two allegedly threatened and assaulted the girl before the paramour raped her, with the mother's assistance.
The girl's father lodged a complaint, leading to a case being registered under the POCSO Act, including charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and assault. Despite the serious allegations, no arrests have been made, and authorities continue to investigate the matter.
