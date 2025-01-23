Left Menu

Injustice Unchecked: Teen's Tragic Case Revealed

A woman and her paramour are accused of the rape of her 15-year-old daughter in Thane. The act was discovered by the victim, leading to threats and assault. A case was filed under the POCSO Act by the girl's father. No arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:26 IST
Injustice Unchecked: Teen's Tragic Case Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking revelation, a woman and her paramour have been booked for the rape of her 15-year-old daughter, according to Thane police sources.

The horrifying incident came to light on November 9, 2023, when the young victim discovered her mother, aged 38, in an inappropriate situation with her 30-year-old paramour. The two allegedly threatened and assaulted the girl before the paramour raped her, with the mother's assistance.

The girl's father lodged a complaint, leading to a case being registered under the POCSO Act, including charges of rape, criminal intimidation, and assault. Despite the serious allegations, no arrests have been made, and authorities continue to investigate the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025