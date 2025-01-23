Tribunal Rejects Vehicle Star Rating System Proposal

The National Green Tribunal has dismissed a plea for establishing a star rating system for passenger vehicles focused on fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions, declaring it non-maintainable.

According to the tribunal's bench, composed of judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil V, the Energy Conservation Act is not included among the statutes in Schedule I of the NGT Act, excluding it from tribunal oversight.

Despite the system's success in curbing air pollution in many developed nations, the tribunal held that the applicant couldn't dispute this fact and the application was subsequently dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)