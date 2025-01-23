Left Menu

Tribunal Rejects Vehicle Star Rating System Proposal

The National Green Tribunal has dismissed a petition to implement a star rating system for passenger vehicles based on fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions. The tribunal stated that the Energy Conservation Act, 2001, is not within its jurisdiction as it's not listed in Schedule I of the NGT Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal has dismissed a plea for establishing a star rating system for passenger vehicles focused on fuel efficiency and CO2 emissions, declaring it non-maintainable.

According to the tribunal's bench, composed of judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil V, the Energy Conservation Act is not included among the statutes in Schedule I of the NGT Act, excluding it from tribunal oversight.

Despite the system's success in curbing air pollution in many developed nations, the tribunal held that the applicant couldn't dispute this fact and the application was subsequently dismissed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

