Left Menu

Hezbollah's Stand on Israel and Lebanon Ceasefire

Hezbollah demands Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon as the ceasefire's 60-day period concludes, urging the Lebanese state to ensure this withdrawal guarantee. The Iran-backed group insists it is monitoring the situation and will not tolerate any breach of the agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:53 IST
Hezbollah's Stand on Israel and Lebanon Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Hezbollah has issued a stern demand as the 60-day ceasefire agreement with Israel reaches its conclusion. The group insists that Israel must execute a full withdrawal from Lebanon, highlighting the necessity for the Lebanese government to secure guarantees for this action.

In their latest statement, the Iran-backed faction unequivocally asserted that they are vigilantly observing developments surrounding the agreement. They emphasized that any violations would be met with strong resistance.

This strategic stance by Hezbollah reflects ongoing regional tensions and underscores the fragile nature of the ceasefire, which is closely watched by international stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025