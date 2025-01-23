Hezbollah's Stand on Israel and Lebanon Ceasefire
Hezbollah demands Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon as the ceasefire's 60-day period concludes, urging the Lebanese state to ensure this withdrawal guarantee. The Iran-backed group insists it is monitoring the situation and will not tolerate any breach of the agreement.
Hezbollah has issued a stern demand as the 60-day ceasefire agreement with Israel reaches its conclusion. The group insists that Israel must execute a full withdrawal from Lebanon, highlighting the necessity for the Lebanese government to secure guarantees for this action.
In their latest statement, the Iran-backed faction unequivocally asserted that they are vigilantly observing developments surrounding the agreement. They emphasized that any violations would be met with strong resistance.
This strategic stance by Hezbollah reflects ongoing regional tensions and underscores the fragile nature of the ceasefire, which is closely watched by international stakeholders.
