Iran Condemns U.S. Re-Designation of Houthis as Terrorists

Iran on Thursday sharply criticized the U.S. decision to re-designate Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, dismissing it as 'baseless.' The move, spearheaded by President Donald Trump, aims to impose tougher economic sanctions compared to those enforced by the Biden administration against the Houthis.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized that such actions undermine international law and jeopardize regional stability. The Houthis, who control significant territories in Yemen, have launched more than 100 assaults on Red Sea shipping lanes since late 2023, citing support for Palestinians during the ongoing conflict with Israel in Gaza.

These hostilities, which have led to vessel sinkings and seafarer casualties, are causing significant disruptions to global trade, forcing rerouting through longer, costlier paths around southern Africa. Previously, Biden had withheld implementing the harsh FTO label, focusing instead on humanitarian aspects within Yemen.

