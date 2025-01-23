High-Altitude Drone Sighting Escalates Tensions at LoC

A high-altitude drone was seen soaring along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday. The sighting occurred just a day after Army troops successfully shot down a Pakistani drone, according to official sources.

Local residents noticed the drone flying along the Pakistani side of the LoC in Poonch's Kasba Kirni region, with military personnel closely monitoring its flight path, sources confirmed.

This is the second drone-related incident in the area within a week's time. On Wednesday, Army troops took decisive action by firing at a drone that crossed into Indian territory over the LoC in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district.

