Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in Saharanwas

Seventeen Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended for illegal stay in India, as they worked at a brick kiln near Saharanwas village. Acting on secret information, the police raided the site and found them without valid documents. An FIR under the Foreigners Act has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewari | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Indian police apprehended seventeen Bangladeshi nationals on Thursday for residing illegally in the country.

The individuals were found working at a brick kiln near Saharanwas village under the jurisdiction of the Rampura police station. The operation was conducted following a tip-off.

Preliminary investigations disclosed that these individuals lacked valid documents. Authorities have registered an FIR under the Foreigners Act, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

