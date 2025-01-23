Illegal Immigrants Apprehended in Saharanwas

In a significant crackdown, Indian police apprehended seventeen Bangladeshi nationals on Thursday for residing illegally in the country.

The individuals were found working at a brick kiln near Saharanwas village under the jurisdiction of the Rampura police station. The operation was conducted following a tip-off.

Preliminary investigations disclosed that these individuals lacked valid documents. Authorities have registered an FIR under the Foreigners Act, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)