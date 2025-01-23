Left Menu

Crypto Co-Founder Rescued from Kidnap Ordeal

A co-founder of Ledger, a French crypto company, and his partner were kidnapped and held ransom for cryptocurrency. They were safely freed after police intervention. The incident highlights ongoing crime associated with crypto assets, prompting law enforcement warnings about crypto's potential misuse by criminals and terrorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:56 IST
Crypto Co-Founder Rescued from Kidnap Ordeal
kidnapping

A dramatic kidnapping incident involving a co-founder of a leading French cryptocurrency company, Ledger, reached a peaceful conclusion, according to the Paris prosecutors' office on Thursday. David Balland was abducted from his home in France on Tuesday, later held to ransom, and eventually liberated by police intervention.

Kidnappers demanded a substantial cryptocurrency ransom although specifics of the demand or any payment were undisclosed. Balland received medical care after his release, with commendable efforts from GIGN, France's elite police unit, playing a crucial role in the operation.

The motive for this crime underscores the persistent issues surrounding cryptocurrency and organized crime, as pointed out by regulators concerned about its misuse. This event follows warnings from international bodies like the Financial Action Task Force, which categorizes crypto assets as potential tools for criminals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025