Liquor Ban at Faithful Sites: Madhya Pradesh's Bold Move

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced a ban on liquor sales at 17 religious sites to combat the negative impact of alcohol on youth. The initiative aims to protect future generations and honor sites linked to Lord Krishna and Lord Ram by transforming them into pilgrimage destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Narsinghpur | Updated: 23-01-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 23:27 IST
Liquor Ban at Faithful Sites: Madhya Pradesh's Bold Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a strategic initiative to prohibit liquor sales at 17 religious sites within the state. The move, unveiled during a function in Narsinghpur district, reflects the government's effort to shield youth from the negative influences of alcohol consumption.

Emphasizing the need to protect the country's future generations, Yadav explained that the ban would apply to all locations associated with revered deities Lord Krishna and Lord Ram. These sites, once marred by alcohol availability, are to be transformed into sanctified pilgrimage destinations.

Last year, the Chief Minister had outlined plans to enhance tourism and spiritual significance at areas linked to these deities, aiming to foster environments that reflect cultural and religious heritage. The recent decision underscores a commitment to these plans while prioritizing social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

