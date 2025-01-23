Liquor Ban at Faithful Sites: Madhya Pradesh's Bold Move

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced a strategic initiative to prohibit liquor sales at 17 religious sites within the state. The move, unveiled during a function in Narsinghpur district, reflects the government's effort to shield youth from the negative influences of alcohol consumption.

Emphasizing the need to protect the country's future generations, Yadav explained that the ban would apply to all locations associated with revered deities Lord Krishna and Lord Ram. These sites, once marred by alcohol availability, are to be transformed into sanctified pilgrimage destinations.

Last year, the Chief Minister had outlined plans to enhance tourism and spiritual significance at areas linked to these deities, aiming to foster environments that reflect cultural and religious heritage. The recent decision underscores a commitment to these plans while prioritizing social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)