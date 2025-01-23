Tragic Incident in Pune: Husband Arrested for Wife's Murder

A shocking incident unfolded in Pune's Kharadi area when a man allegedly murdered his wife during a domestic dispute. Police reported the crime on Thursday.

The tragic event occurred at approximately 4:30 am Wednesday after an argument between 37-year-old Shivdas Gite and his 27-year-old wife, Jyoti Gite. In a fit of rage, Shivdas reportedly stabbed Jyoti with a scissor, fatally injuring her throat.

Despite neighbors' attempts to save her by rushing her to the hospital, Jyoti was declared dead on arrival. In a bizarre turn of events, Shivdas recorded a video expressing regret for his actions and shared it on his office's social media group. He has since been arrested for murder, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)