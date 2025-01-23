Mirwaiz Farooq Challenges Waqf Amendment Bill

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's renowned religious leader, is poised to voice his concerns to a parliamentary panel concerning the Waqf Amendment Bill this Friday.

Guided by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill delayed its clause-by-clause review, heeding opposition apprehensions, with discussions set for Monday.

Significantly, Farooq steps outside Kashmir for dialogue post the region's altered status, symbolizing his re-engagement in pivotal national conversations.

