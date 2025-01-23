Mirwaiz Farooq Challenges Waqf Amendment Bill
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's religious leader, is set to present his concerns on the Waqf Amendment Bill to a parliamentary panel. The committee postponed detailed deliberations due to opposition objections. This marks Farooq's first major public appearance outside Kashmir since changes to the region's status.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's renowned religious leader, is poised to voice his concerns to a parliamentary panel concerning the Waqf Amendment Bill this Friday.
Guided by BJP's Jagdambika Pal, the Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill delayed its clause-by-clause review, heeding opposition apprehensions, with discussions set for Monday.
Significantly, Farooq steps outside Kashmir for dialogue post the region's altered status, symbolizing his re-engagement in pivotal national conversations.
