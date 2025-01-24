High Court Upholds Amanda Knox Slander Conviction

Italy's highest court has upheld the slander conviction against American Amanda Knox, confirming her accusations against an innocent man, Patrick Lumumba, linked to the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher. The ruling marks a significant chapter in a case that has long captivated international audiences.

Knox sought to overturn the conviction following a European Court of Human Rights determination that her rights were compromised due to inadequate legal and translation support during her initial interrogation. Her appeal highlighted these procedural violations.

The decision was announced by Judge Monica Boni in a courtroom nearly devoid of attendees, marking an unceremonious conclusion to this legal battle. Both Knox's and Lumumba's legal advocates had left the premises prior to the verdict's delivery.

