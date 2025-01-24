Left Menu

Russian Defence Ministry Claims Destruction of 49 Ukrainian Drones

The Russian Defence Ministry reported the destruction of 49 Ukrainian drones over three hours late Thursday, primarily over the Kursk region. The attack was discussed on Telegram, with additional drone activity identified over Bryansk, Belgorod, and Crimea.

Updated: 24-01-2025 01:38 IST
The Russian Defence Ministry announced the downing of 49 Ukrainian drones in just a three-hour span late Thursday night. Most of these drones were intercepted over the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, as reported in an official statement on the Telegram messaging app.

According to the ministry's report, 37 of these drones were neutralized in the Kursk region between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Moscow time (1600-1900 GMT). The region remains a hotspot since Ukrainian forces seized significant territories during a large incursion last August.

Unofficial Russian Telegram channels corroborated the reports of heavy drone activity, while the ministry further noted drone interceptions across Bryansk, Belgorod, and the annexed Crimea peninsula.

