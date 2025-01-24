Russian Defence Ministry Claims Destruction of 49 Ukrainian Drones

The Russian Defence Ministry announced the downing of 49 Ukrainian drones in just a three-hour span late Thursday night. Most of these drones were intercepted over the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, as reported in an official statement on the Telegram messaging app.

According to the ministry's report, 37 of these drones were neutralized in the Kursk region between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Moscow time (1600-1900 GMT). The region remains a hotspot since Ukrainian forces seized significant territories during a large incursion last August.

Unofficial Russian Telegram channels corroborated the reports of heavy drone activity, while the ministry further noted drone interceptions across Bryansk, Belgorod, and the annexed Crimea peninsula.

(With inputs from agencies.)