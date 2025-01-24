Left Menu

Indonesia and France to Sign Repatriation Agreement for Frenchman

Indonesia and France are set to sign an agreement on the repatriation of Serge Atlaoui, a Frenchman on death row for drug offenses, according to Indonesian law and human rights minister, Yusril Ihza Mahendra. Atlaoui is expected to return to France in early February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 24-01-2025 06:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 06:29 IST
  • Indonesia

JAKARTA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - An agreement between Indonesia and France regarding the repatriation of a French national, Serge Atlaoui, who is on death row for drug-related charges, will be signed on Friday, a senior Indonesian official announced.

Yusril Ihza Mahendra, the Indonesian Minister for Law and Human Rights Affairs, confirmed to Reuters that Atlaoui's return to France is anticipated to take place around February 5 or 6.

The agreement signals cooperation between the nations over sensitive judicial matters, amid ongoing scrutiny of Indonesia's stance on capital punishment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

