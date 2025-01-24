Left Menu

Indian-Origin Duo Among Five Charged in Violent New York Home Invasion

Five individuals, including two of Indian origin, face charges in the U.S. for executing a violent home invasion robbery in Orange County, New York. The group allegedly zip-tied a family at gunpoint before looting their home for jewelry and cash, as children watched in terror.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 24-01-2025 08:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 08:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking incident, two individuals of Indian origin are among five people charged with carrying out a violent home invasion robbery in Orange County, New York. The perpetrators allegedly targeted the residence of a small business owner, holding the family at gunpoint.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the suspects, Bhupinderjit Singh, Divya Kumari, Elijaih Roman, Corey Hall, and Erik Suarez, have been arrested and presented in court. All face multiple charges, including robbery conspiracy and use of firearms during a crime of violence, with potential sentencing of up to life in prison.

Authorities allege that the group executed the robbery while children were present, zip-tying the parents and looting the premises for cash and valuables. The incident has sparked significant concern about home security and safety in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

